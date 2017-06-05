ContempOpera Debuts at Cleveland Public Theatre with Program of Contemporary Composers

Fri 6/9 @ 7:30PM

Last year, founder Andrea Anelli left the company she created in 2006, Opera per Tutti (now Cleveland Opera Theater, not to be confused with The Cleveland Opera, which is the new name of the former Cleveland Opera Circle), and launched a new company, ContempOpera Cleveland.

The company is now launching its Incubator Series, staying true to the “Contemp [orary]” part of its name. The program will feature vocal pieces by composers working today. Sopranos Anelli and Rebcca Freshwater tenors Benjamin Bunsold and Timothy Culver, baritone Brian Keith Johnson and pianist Lorenzo Salvagni will be featured in pieces by Cleveland composers Steven Martin Khn, Dawn Lenore Sonntag and Lorenzo Salvagni, New York City-based Darryl Curry and Argentinian Saúl Cosentino.

The performance takes place at Cleveland Public Theatre. Tickets are $20 for adults, $17 for students and seniors. for tickets, go to cptonline.org or call 216-631-2727 x 501.

