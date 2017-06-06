Cleveland Print Room’s Peer Show Features Works of Local Photographers

Fri 6/9 @ 5-9PM

Once again, the Cleveland Print Room offers local photography buffs the opportunity to see what area artists are doing with its third juried Peer Show.

Both CPR members and non-members were elible to enter the show, judged by Massillion Museum executive director Alexandra Coon and Tom Huck, art curator at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.

More than 30 works were chosen for the show and awards will be presented at the opening @ 6pm, including Best of Show, Best Black-and-White, Best Color, Best Alternative Process and Director’s Award.

