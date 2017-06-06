The Cleveland Opera Presents ‘La Boheme’ at PlayhouseSquare

Sat 6/10 @ 7:30PM

The former Opera Circle Cleveland, now the Cleveland Opera, heads to PlayhouseSquare’s Ohio Theatre for its next production: a fully staged version of one of the most popular mainstays of the opera stage: Giacomo Puccini’s La Bohème by Giacomo Puccini

Maestro Grzegorz Nowak will conduct the Cleveland Opera Orchestra and a full cast of soloists and chorus in a production featuring costumes and sets inspired by the French impressionists whose work was contemporaneous with the opera’s 1896 debut. It will be sung in the original Italian with projected English translations, although the story will probably need little translation even to casual opera lovers.

Soprano Dorota Sobieska, co-founder of Opera Circle Cleveland in 1995, sings the role of Mimi, the doomed seamstress who dies beautifully of consumption at the end of the opera. Her lover, the poet Rodolfo, will be sung by tenor Jorge Pita Carreras.

Tickets are $25-$65.

