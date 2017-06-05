Classical Revolution Starts Its Summer With 20th-Century Composers at Heights Arts

Sat 6/10 @ 7PM

Classical Revolution, the revolving ensemble of local classical musicians who perform in non-traditional venues where they can push genre boundaries, has a busy summer ahead of them, with gigs at places such as the Larchmere Porchfest Sat 6/17 and free community performances at the Near West Theatre Plaza (7/7) and the Cleveland Institute of Music Lunch and Listen Concert series (7/25) and its regular monthly slot at the Happy Dog in Gordon Square.

They’re kicking it off with a free concert at the Heights Arts Gallery in the Cedar Lee District of Cleveland Heights. There violinist and Classical Revolution director Ariel Clayton Karas, violinist Victor Beyens, violist Matthew Ross and cellist Eric Snowden will perform music by 20th-century composers such as Astor Piazzolla, Gaspar Cassado, Scott Joplin, and Samuel Coleridge-Taylor.

HeightsArts

