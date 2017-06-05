Chagrin Music Crawl Presents Free Music in Downtown Chagrin Falls Bars and Restaurants

Sat 6/ 10 @6-10PM

It’s a great weekend to be out in bucolic small-town Chagrin Falls. After browsing Art by the Falls Saturday afternoon, you’ll want to hang around and drop in some of the local restaurants for the 4th annual Chagrin Music Crawl, where you can hear a variety of musicians performing for free.

First of all though, you’ll encounter members of the Chagrin Falls High School Band strolling down Main Street from 6-7pm. Then you can head to Rick’s Café to hear the Rick Gleason Trio play jazz and blues, to Grove Hill at hear Albert Santilli’s solo piano or the Paris Room where Johnny Cochran (pictured) will be swinging his saxophone, just for starters. There’s a full schedule of artists, times and locations here.

