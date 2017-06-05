‘Centuries of Childhood’ at the Maltz Museum Gives Kids an Entry to History

Sun 6/11-Sun 8/6

While childhood didn’t always look like it did today, with children leaving school young to work alongside their parents on the farm or going to work in factories before their ages were in the double digits, the new exhibit Centuries of Childhood: An American Story isn’t so much about that as about showing kids the differing experiences of U.S. history through the eyes of children in a way they can relate to.

The interactive exhibit tells the stories of five children and their families including a Jewish immigrant to Cleveland and an African-American child moving north to Chicago with his family during the Great Migration. The exhibit, which opens this week and runs through Sun 8/6, is included with regular museum admission.

MaltzMuseum

