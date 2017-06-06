Bigfoot Will Be Found at the Super Summit Car Show in Norwalk

Fri 6/9 @ 2-9PM

Sat 6/10 @ 9 AM-5PM

See! See! See! Supercharged muscle cars! Monster trucks! Motorcycles and crazy custom jobs! Okay, enough of the latest unnecessary Disney Cars sequel the real cartoons-on-wheels are at the annual Summit Racing Super Summit Car Show.

It’s like the ultimate cruise-in, which will also include a midway of, no, not carnival games but aftermarket manufacturing products. A Pit Stop Shop sells automotiveculture-themed home decor and fashion (we’ve seen the catalog; it’s great).

Being that the venue is Norwalk, of course, hot rods and rat rods and funnycars will not be forgotten, and Summit’s quarter-mile dragster track will open to non-competitive fun runs.

And the not-so-elusive Bigfoot, the household-name vehicle with the tires that could stomp Tokyo, will have a car-crushing demonstration.

Admission is free.

summitmotorsportspark

[Written by Charles Cassady]

Post categories: