Beer Means an Early Grave (We Hope) at Lake View Cemetery

Sun 6/11 @ 2PM

In school they always told you alcohol would lead you straight to the cemetery. And in Lake View Cemetery’s beer-oriented History on Tap Tour that is a good thing, really.

Leslie Basalla-McCafferty, a local expert in breweriana, and co-author of the indispensable volume Cleveland Beer, will lead a tour of the historic burial ground and point out the monuments specifically marking the resting/distilling places of major figures of Clevelands beer, ale and lager past.

The tour will be both walking and conducted by Lolley the Trolley, and will be followed by a repast of Great Lakes Brewing Company beer and snacks. Books will be available for sales and signing.

Admission is $35.

LakeViewCemetery

[Written by Charles Cassady]

Post categories: