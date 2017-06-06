Bee-lieve in County Fair Season, with the Greater Cleveland Beekeepers Association, in the Metroparks

Wed 6/14 @ 7-9 PM

Ever been to a meeting of the Greater Cleveland Beekeepers Association before? They are free and open to the public, amidst the scenery and displays of the Rocky River Nature Center.

You could say it’s a honey of a deal.

The venerable association’s June meeting is geared for novices, experts and the just-plain-curious, on the topic of how to prepare and raise your own apiary in time to submit to competitions in the Cuyahoga County Fair this August.

Beekeepers and association members Valerie Eck and Brenda Theurer have done it personally and will tell all. Now is that sweet or what?

greater-cleveland-beekeepers-association-preparing

[Written by Charles Cassady]

Post categories: