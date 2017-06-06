Author of Wilson Pickett Bio Speaks at Rock Hall Archives

Tue 6/13 @ 7PM

Wilson Pickett was one of the artists who defined soul music in the ’60s, with such hits as “In The Midnight Hour,” “Land of 1,000 Dances,” “Funky Broadway” and Mustang Sally,” songs still performed by cover bands everywhere to this day. His style incorporated a range pf influences from gospel, to Motown soul, to the sounds coming from Memphis and Muscle Shoals.

Music journalist Tony Fletcher, who has written bios of Keith Moon, the Smiths and R.E.M, has told the story of Pickett’s complicated life and influential music in his new biography In the Midnight Hour: The Life & Soul of Wilson Pickett. He’ll be at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Library and Archives on the Tri-C Metro campus as part of its author series. There’ll be a Q&A session and a chance to purchase the book and get it signed.

It’s free with a reservation. Go here.

