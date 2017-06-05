Artists Gather Again in Chagrin Falls’ Riverside Park for Art by the Falls

Sat 6/10 @ @ 10AM-7PM

Sun 6/11 @ 10AM-5PM

There are a number of juried art fairs around that feature more than 100 artists from around the country selling work in a vast range of media. But most of them aren’t in a setting as bucolic as Art by the Falls in beautiful Riverside Park in downtown Chagrin Falls. In addition to browsing tent after tent of work by these talented creators, you can also stroll down Main Street, browse some of the shops, or have a leisurely dinner afterwards at one of the town’s many nice restaurants. Come out and make a day of it. It’s free.

valleyartcenter

