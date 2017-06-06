Actors Are Center Stage in Cain Park Photo Show by Chuck Mintz

Fri 6/9 @ 6-8PM

The season at Cain Park’s Feinberg Art Gallery opens with a show that meshes nicely with its theatrical production going on next door. Costumes: Hidden in Plain Sight by Chuck J. Mintz features triptychs of local actors who work with Cleeland Public Theatre, depicting them both in costume and at their homes, shot with a large format camera.

The show opens with a free reception Fri 6/9 @ 6-9pm. The gallery opens one hour before events at Cain Park and remains open through intermission.

