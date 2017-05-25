The Whole Family Can Complete the Cycle with Canalway Biking Tour

Sat 6/3 @ 8AM

Participants in Cycle Canalway get so more than they give.

All proceeds help preserve the Ohio & Erie Canal and environs. And riders are entitled to free rides on Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad, snacks, beverages, lunch and souvenir T-shirts.

Where else can do-gooders get all that and a bag of chips for $40?

Pedal to the stop of your choice, ranging from three to 40 miles. The shortest jaunt includes a stop at Canal Exploration Center; the longest rolls all the way to Beaver Marsh.

Load your wheels on the train at Rockside Road depot by 8:30am, and finish at Quaker Steak from 11:45am-1:15pm. Adults pay $40. Ages 17 and under pay $20.

canalwaypartners/cycle-canalway/

[Written by Lucy McKernan]

Post categories: