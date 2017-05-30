Waterloo Arts & Satellite Gallery Open New Shows During Walk All Over Waterloo

Fri 6/2 @ 5-10PM

The weather’s nice so you’ve got no excuse not to Walk All Over Waterloo this Friday evening to see what’s new at the galleries there.

Waterloo Arts opens its annual juried exhibition, And for the first time, it will be district-wide, with art on display not only at Waterloo Arts Gallery but also at the galleries at Praxis Fiber Workshop and BRICK Ceramic + Design Studio.

There’s once last chance to see Deborah Pinter’s Natural Selections: A Dresden Creation at the closing reception at the Maria Neil Art Project, featuring Pinter’s prints of elements taken from nature. Pinter will be in the gallery to talk about her work.

And Satellite Gallery opens yet another set of intriguing installations under the name Pillars of Creation. Participating “artstrontauts” include Stephanie Colonna, Mary Jean Ferretti, Joseph Fiore, Jonah Jacobs, Steve Simmons and Cindy Smith.

