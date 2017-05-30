VIDEO: Welcome to Melt Bar and Grilled Dayton

Melt Bar and Grilled opened their flagship comfort-food and craft beer hangout in Lakewood in 2006 and has grown to a family of hip dining spots throughout Northern Ohio with restaurants in Cleveland, Akron, Columbus and Progressive Field.

But 2017 looks to be a breakout year for Matt Fish and Melt Bar and Grilled with their newest location just opened at Cedar Point and their next offering in Dayton, Ohio.

View the VIDEO as we check in with Matt Fish on all the Dayton heroes he honors in the murals and photos on the walls: rockers Guided by Voices, funkmeisters The Ohio Players, humorists Erma Bombeck & Jonathan Winters, aviation inventors Orville & Wilbur Wright, television host Phil Donahue, and dozens of posters of rock shows that took place at Dayton Hara Arena.

And they’re not finished with 2017 yet. They’ve announced their next opening in Avon, Ohio planned for later this summer. And a fourth restaurant will open before the end of 2017. We suggest staying tuned, and stopping in to your favorite Melt to tell Matt and the crew, “Congratulations!”

http://www.MeltBarAndGrilled.com

