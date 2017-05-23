VIDEO: Content Marketing World Returns to Cleveland!

September 5-8, 2017

Don’t miss out on the biggest content marketing event ever!

The hottest marketing ticket of the year just got hotter. Register for Content Marketing World 2017 by June 2 and use the code COOLCLE and save $100 off your registration.

The largest content marketing event on the planet takes place right here in Cleveland September 5-8. Watch the video of last year’s attendees as they talk about what keeps them coming back to Content Marketing World: “Honestly, it is, by far, the best show of its kind. These are A-list speakers, bringing their best presentations, and the biggest ideas.” View the video here.

Register now. Use code COOLCLE for $100 off.

Post categories: