VegFest Is Back at the Convention Center to Focus on a Healthy, Sustainable Lifestyle

Sat 6/3 @ 11AM-7PM

The Cleveland Vegan Society’s VegFest is back, the second time it will be held downtown at the Convention Center, as the event keeps growing and growing. It’s now a veritable sea of booths manned by vendors and organizations promoting healthier eating and a healthier and more sustainable lifestyle — and world.

And it’s not just for vegans, the organizers emphasize, but for anyone interested in health and the environment. There will be yoga, food demonstrations, speakers, live music, an interactive kids’ area with games, crafts, films and face painting (it is apparently illegal to have a kids’ area without face painting!), chair massages, test rides on electric bikes and of course, the huge vegan food court, with food so delicious you won’t believe it’s all vegan.

The event is free, although the suggested donation of $5 will get you their special tote bag filled with goodies.

vegfest

