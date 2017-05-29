Two One-Fix Mobile Bike Service Will Tweak Your Ride at Cleveland Heights’ Wine Spot

Fri 6/2 @ 4:30-7:30PM

You’ll want to ride your bike to the Wine Spot in Cleveland Heights, where they will be offering more than their usual large selection of boutique wines and craft beers. Mobile bike shop Two One-Fix Bicycle will be on the premises to do minor repairs and tweaking while you relax with a drink, including one of their bike-themed drink specials of the night, which are $1 off with a bike service.

And if you need major work done on your ride, you can talk to Two One-Fix Bicycle owner/operator Zack Klein-Stefanchik and book an appointment for a house call. Just don’t ride drunk!

