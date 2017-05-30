Tower Press Building Artists Show Off their Work in ‘Boundless’

Fri 6/2 @ 5-9PM

Periodically, the artists who live and/or work in the Tower Press Building at E. 19th and Superior get together and put on a show — an art show, that is.

This year, that show, titled Boundless, will take place in the Wooltex Gallery on the ground floor of the Tower Press Building. You’ll see paintings, prints, collage, mixed media, photography and film from promising young artists, artists just starting to make a name for themselves and veterans such as retired head the Cleveland Institute of Art’s continuing education program Will Jean, who has taken his work exciting new places since the day when he was a staple at the old May shows. Experimental filmmaker Robert Banks, former Plain Dealer photographer Mike Levy, who creates evocative work based on Cleveland’s landscape, and painter JenMarie Zeleznek, who uses animals as her subject matter to express complicated feelings, are only some of the artists working in this building.

The opening reception is Fri 6/2 @ 5-9pm. It will features performances by the Sweet Sauteed Soul Latin Jazz Trio, Viva Dance Studios and poet William Barrett, a reading by Darryl Tatum and music by DJ Superman Lover. There will be food & drink and the Manna Food Truck will also be parked in from of the building.

A closing reception Fri 6/30 @ 5-9pm coincides with the first Night Market of the year a block north.

facebook.com/events/

Post categories: