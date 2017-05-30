Tough Girls

Snag a selfie at sunset. Our women are rising, and they’re not the only ones. Collinwood mystery writer Annie Hogsett signs her new book while Deborah Read of Thompson Hine joins a panel discussing why Cleveland is America’s hottest city right now.

WOW Factor at WRHS honors bold women along with their outrageous outfits. The Burning River Roller Derby girls tough it out and kick off their season. Cleveland’s mixed-gender Mourning [A] BLKstar joins Horrible Fest at Now That’s Class. Pride in the CLE kicks off with a film on marriage equality in a parish hall. CHC honors the Stokes brothers at a supper club in the Flats. Go Factory hosts free jazz on the west side. Our uber-popular Summer Festivals Guide is freshly updated. Can’t find anything to suit you? Tough. –Thomas Mulready

Post categories: