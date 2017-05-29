OutLoud Shares Stories of the LGBTQIA Community at Market Garden Brewery

Thu 6/1 @ 6:30PM
Come hear the voices of joy, resilience and excellence of Cleveland’s LGBTQIA community at OutLOUD. Bring your love, energy and support to help create a safe space for these voices. Pride in the CLE and Ohio City Inc put on this special event at Market Garden with storytellers of all ages who will share their 5-7 minute tale that represents a part of their journey as an LGBTQIA individual.
It’s free.
