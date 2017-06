Sun 5/28 @ 1-7PM

If you haven’t been down to Edgewater Park Beach lately, you should revisit it. It’s been spruced up, and the view of downtown Cleveland is still awe-inspiring. Come spend the afternoon, bring your hand drum and drop in on a Beats on the Beach Drum Circle hosted by Alex Wedmedyk. Dancers encouraged too! Bring a dish to share, bring the kids — it’s family-friendly. And of course, it’s free.

Beats on the Beach

