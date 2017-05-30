Six Local Bands Play Benefit for the ACLU at the Beachland Ballroom

Sat 6/3 @ 7:30PM

Now more than ever, we need the American Civil Liberties Union, whose mission is to defend our constitutional rights, given that we increasingly have politicians in office who believe the sum of the Constitution is the Second Amendment.

That’s why six local indie rock bands will be playing a benefit for the ACLU at the Beachland Ballroom. Come see the prolific Obnox (pictured), the brainchild of vocalist/guitarist Lamont “Bim” Thomas, and dreamy but fierce woman-powered band Goldmines featuring former members of Hot Cha Cha. The evening also includes sets byTufted Puffins, Wolf Pack, Joyframe and Womantra. Admission is $10.

[Photo by Bryon Miller]

