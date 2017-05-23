Sculptor Fred Gearhart Hosts His Annual Open House Weekend in Cleveland Heights

Sat 5/27-Sun 5/28 @ 1-7PM

Sculptor Fred Gearhart retired from teaching just over 15 years ago, and since then, he has focused all his energy on his work, which he creates in his back yard and garage workshop on a quiet side street in Cleveland Heights.

Each year for the past ten years, he has opened his studio and yard for his annual open house. Walk up the driveway into a stunning garden in which more than 150 sculptures of all sizes are placed among the plants and walkways. The works, mostly in stone, as well as some in metal and wood, is all for sale, with the majority extremely affordable. You can also check out his studio space and learn more about the materials and processes he uses.

It takes place rain or shine, and it’s free to browse and chat with the artist. Read more about Gearhart here.

