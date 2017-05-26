Read All About It at the AHA! Festival Book Fair in PlayhouseSquare

Wed 6/7 @ 11AM-8PM

The newly inaugurated AHA! Humanities festival, a collaboration between Cleveland State University and PlayhouseSquare, is enough to give humanity a good name. And the heart of PlayhouseSquare will be devoted to a mini-fest of books and storytelling.

Authors in genres from Young Adult to grownup nonfiction, such as Tricia Springstubb, Jennifer Maschari, Michael Ruhlman and John Frohnmayer, will be speaking and signing. There are storytelling sessions with Kuniko Yamamoto (using Japanese origami and masks as an assist) and members of Story Club Cleveland.

The Rey Cintron Latin Jazz Ensemble provides reading ambiance music, and food trucks are also scheduled. While concurrent components in AHA! carry an admission fee, this does not, and no reservations are required.

aha-festival-outdoor-book-festival

[Written by Charles Cassady]

Post categories: