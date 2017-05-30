Pride in the CLE Pulls Out All the Stops for Its Second Year



Sat 6/3 @ noon

Celebrating Pride in Cleveland the last two years has been chaotic. In 2015, Cleveland Pride, the nearly 30-year-old event, was rained out (the day after the Supreme Court decision on marriage equality!) and rescheduled for August. Then last year, after moving from June to August because of the Republican National Convention, Cleveland Pride was abruptly cancelled two weeks before it took place for reasons that still aren’t clear.

That spurred a group of community leaders and the LGBT Center of Cleveland to meet and throw together a celebration called Pride in the Cle in a mere 10 days. The event, on Public Square, went well and, with the fate of Cleveland Pride unclear, they decided to do it again this year on Sat 6/3 (Cleveland Pride is scheduled to take place June 24).

The event will kick off with a parade at noon, before everyone converges back on Public Square of an afternoon of entertainment, vendors, food and information tables from local organizations and churches. And it’s just the centerpiece to a week’s worth of PitC activities you can find out about here.

After the festival — maybe after a leisurely dinner with friends — head over to Hingetown where two official afterparties are taking place. The KAOS Anthem Dance Party a the Bop Stop, starting at 8pm, will feature two DJs spinning dance music by artists like Whitney Houston, Madonna, Cher and Michael Jackson, and there will be contests and live performances as well. Admission is $5. You can also head up the street one block for the afterparty at Bounce Nightclub at 8pm featuring performer Katya. Admission is $15.

prideinthecle

