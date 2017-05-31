Pride and Bicycles

Let’s just put it out there: diversity is our region’s greatest strength. That and bicycles. We’re more diverse than most places in the world, and that has made us tolerant, flexible, responsive and open to change. And bikes, well, they are literally changing our world.

If you look closely, you’ll find no fewer than four events we’re recommending this week relating to bikes: Bike Cleveland’s BikeSpark in the CVNP, the “Kidical Mass” bike event in Ohio City, CiCLEvia in Clark-Fulton-Tremont, and the CanalWay Biking Tour for the whole family.

And if you’re looking for something to be proud of, check out the new LGBT film series at the Capitol, a reading of Truman Capote’s Breakfast at Tiffany’s by the LGBT Shades of Ink Writing Collective, some OutLoud stories of the LGBTQIA community at Market Garden, and the return of the Pride in the Cle parade & fest on Saturday.

But there’s more: we’ve got libation tastings at Holden Arboretum and the Transformer Station, neighborhood walks in Painsville and Lakewood’s Birdtown, street fests on 185th, 200th & Hessler streets, a new music series at League Park, and a new theater fest in Highland Square. So much to be proud of this week. —Thomas Mulready

Post categories: