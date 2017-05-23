Poetry Slam & Open Mic at the Happy Dog East Brings Poetry Power to the People

Thu 5/25 @ 9PM

The People Poetry Slam and Open Mic describes itself as “Cleveland’s official poetry slam.” Official or not, it’s the place for live poetry performers to come out once a month, read for the open mic or, for the more competitive souls, participate in the slam that follows. And it’s a place for those who enjoy live poetry to come, have a hot dog and beer, and listen.

“Poetry slam was created to give the art of poetry back to The People and we believe in that philosophy. Cheering is welcome. So are boos,” say the organizers. This is no stuffy, academic affair!

Admission is $5, $3 for students with ID and free for members of Twelve Arts Incubator.

