‘The Play’s the Thing’ for Young Dramatists at Dobama Theater’s Marilyn Bianchi Playwriting Festival

Fri 6/2 @ 7:30PM

Sat 6/3 @ 2:30 & 7:30PM

Sun 6/4 @ 2:30 PM

For almost 40 years, Dobama has offered school-age children the chance to stretch their theater wings beyond stage right and stage left by scripting their own plays.

The first ever of its kind in the United States, the creative endeavor honors Marilyn Bianchi and holds its opening night benefit with winning plays written by students from across Cuyahoga County grades 1 through 12.

Performed by a combo of amateur and professional players, each performance includes at least three readers and lasts no more than 20 minutes. Productions include comedy, drama, mystery and more. Prizes awarded to kid playwrights are based on skill, creativity and human ideals.

Opening night tickets cost $25. All other performances require no tickets and take place Saturday at 2:30 and 7:30pm and Sunday at 2:30pm.

marilyn-bianchi-kids-playwriting-festival

[Written by Lucy McKernan]

