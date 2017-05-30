PlayhouseSquare Kicks Off Summer Outdoor Season With a Backyard Bash

Thu 6/1 @ 5:30-9PM

PlayhouseSquare has a full summer of free outdoor activities planned on its U.S. Bank . It’s kicking it all off with its Backyard Bash. The music will be courtesy of one of Cleveland’s favorite summertime acts, Carlos Jones & the P.L.U.S. Band, who will bring their sunny, positive reggae vibes.

The evening will also feature an announcement of the events and activities taking place on the plaza during the summer, contests and a free Summer 2017 T-shirt if you’re one of the first 300 to show up. There’ll also be drink specials at the cash bar and a chance to win two tickets to PlayhouseSquare’s 2017-2018 Broadway series. Come down, pick up a schedule and make plans to come back often all summer long.

playhouse-squares-backyard-bash

​

Post categories: