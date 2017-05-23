Pick Up Gardening Tips at Free Summit Metro Parks Programs

Wed 5/24 @ 7-9PM

Thu 5/25 @ 7-8:30PM

Sun 5/28 @ 3-4:30PM

Wed 5/31 @ 7-8:30PM

Now that it’s time to get out in that garden and do some serious work, you may feel like you need some tips to take you to the next level. You’re in luck! Summit Metro Parks has a series of free programs this week on different aspects of gardening, all taking place at the F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm.

On Wed 5/24 the Master Gardeners of Summit County will offer a program on caring for tropical plants with OSU Extension educator Jacqueline Kowalski. On Thursday, learn about growing herbs that are traditionally used for medicinal purposes.

Sunday’s program will focus on planning things that attract birds, bees and wildlife, and will include a tour of the area to see some such plants. Finally, on Wed 5/31, join other gardeners for a plant/seed swap that also includes a talk about vertical planting and how to contain fast-spreading plants. Hint: you don’t need to bring mint to swap. Everyone has plenty!

For more information, call 330-865-8065 or go to summitmetroparks.org .

