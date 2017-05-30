PHOTOSTREAM: Spring Is Beautiful at Holden Arboretum

Do we realize how lucky we are in this part of the world?

You don’t need much of an excuse to take the day off and hang out at our very own tree museum, the Holden Arboretum, one of the largest arboreta and botanical gardens in the United States, encompassing over 3600 acres featuring 9400 different kinds of woody plants in their collection.

On a recent day in late May, we saw the conifer collection, the blooming azaleas, geese, families, buttercups, ice plants, and garden peonies (common name: “Bowl of Beauty”). We agree.

View the PHOTOSTREAM here.

http://www.HoldenArb.org

Post categories: