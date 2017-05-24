PHOTOSTREAM: Rooms to Let CLE by Anastasia Pantsios

Sat 5/20-Sun 5/21

For the fourth year, teams of artists took over houses slated for demolition in Slavic Village, which is slowly crawling out of the wreckage of the foreclosure crisis. They opened the doors to the public for two days to see installations, films and performances exploring ideas of permanence and transience, the meaning of home, and sustainability and re-use. Artists were assigned rooms in the houses, and many used their work to engage in a conversation with that space.

There was an edgier political side to this year’s event, with several exhibits addressing the current occupant of the White House and his injection of coarseness and bigotry into public life. Particularly powerful was Christine Lewis’ silent, ritualized performance; covered in white, the artist used stylized gestures suggest the pervasive oppression of women.

Neighborhoods joined visitors to ogle the exhibits and enjoy music, games and food in a central lot between houses.

View the PHOTOSTREAM here.

Post categories: