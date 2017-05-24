Sat 5/20-Sun 5/21
For the fourth year, teams of artists took over houses slated for demolition in Slavic Village, which is slowly crawling out of the wreckage of the foreclosure crisis. They opened the doors to the public for two days to see installations, films and performances exploring ideas of permanence and transience, the meaning of home, and sustainability and re-use. Artists were assigned rooms in the houses, and many used their work to engage in a conversation with that space.
There was an edgier political side to this year’s event, with several exhibits addressing the current occupant of the White House and his injection of coarseness and bigotry into public life. Particularly powerful was Christine Lewis’ silent, ritualized performance; covered in white, the artist used stylized gestures suggest the pervasive oppression of women.
Neighborhoods joined visitors to ogle the exhibits and enjoy music, games and food in a central lot between houses.
View the PHOTOSTREAM here.
One Response to “PHOTOSTREAM: Rooms to Let CLE by Anastasia Pantsios”
Linda Nemec Foster
I grew up in Slavic Village in the 1950’s (near the intersection of Broadway and Union) so this Cleveland neighborhood has a special place in my heart. It was a blue collar/working class–yet very vibrant– area back then, so it was depressing to see its sharp decline. While it’s “slowly crawling out of the wreckage,” it still has a long way to go. I hope other events like Rooms to Let CLE can feature Slavic Village as a place that can reimagine its future.