PHOTOSTREAM: THEM! Opens at Transformer Station by Anastasia Pantsios

Fri 5/19

It was a rock & roll crowd when THEM! opened at the Transformer Station in Ohio City. The show features the work of six musicians who are also academically trained photographers and video artists: Melissa Auf Der Maur, Tim Davis, Joseph Desler Kosta, Jacob Koestler, Darin Mickey and Nick Zinner.

The show also features the handmade, one-of-a-kind vinyl records made by Cleveland’s Sarah Barker and Heather Gmucs in their business Wax Mage Records, as well as displays of music artifacts and books (particularly music biographies) that inspired curator Laura Ruth Bidwell to put together the show. It will be on display through 8/13.

View the PHOTOSTREAM here.

Post categories: