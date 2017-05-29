Outdoor Concert Series Start to Roll Out

Sat 6/3 @ 11AM

Wed 6/7 @ 6:30PM

In the next month, the outdoor concert series will be coming fast and furious. One longtime favorite kicks off on Wed 6/7 when Cuyahoga Valley National’s Park’s Music in the Meadow at Howe Meadow opens its season. It starts with singer/songwriter/guitarist/open mic host and mainstay of the area music scene Brent Kirby and His Luck, playing high high-energy original roots rock.

It continues every other Wednesday (mostly) through 8/16 with at variety of local acts including reggae favorites Carlos Jones & the P.L.U.S Band (6/21), bluegrass duo Valerie & David Mayfield (7/12), horn-driven funk/pop/jazz ensemble Funkyard Experiment (7/19), veteran country/folk/rock performer Cletus Black (8/2) and Irish duo the New Barleycorn (8/16). The 6:30pm concerts are preceded at 5:30 by family activities, and you are encouraged to bring a picnic.

There’s a new series on the schedule starting this week. The Baseball Heritage Museum at League Park has partnered with the nonprofit Roots of American Music for a series taking place on the first Saturday morning of each month @ 11am and the second Friday at 4pm. Bring the family and a lawn chair or blanket

The first Saturday concert 6/3 will feature the Sam Hooper Band (pictured) performing rock and soul music; the first Friday concert 6/9 will feature the old-time acoustic blues and jazz of SpYder Stompers and Sugar Pie.

All these concerts are free and family-friendly.

