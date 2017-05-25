No Treason Here, But Drawn and Quartered Nonetheless at the Transformer Station

Sat 6/3 @ 7PM

Drawn & Quartered IX at Transformer Station may sound Medieval and Mad Max-like (“four groups enter, one group leave”) but it’s really all about taking life, still-life, to a whole new bent.

Part of the gaiety involves an audience that may be punishing and sadistic. After all, everybody’s a critic.

Hosted by Transformer Station’s Juan Quirarte, the ninth annual competition-as-spectator-sport brings four groups of proven figure and drawing artists, with instruments of torture in the form of paper and art supplies, to compete against the clock and each other while barbaric onlookers revel in the horror of art gone mad.

Admission is free.

[Written by Lucy McKernan]

