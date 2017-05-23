No Exit New Music Ensemble Reprises Eric Dolphy Tribute at the BOP STOP

Sat 5/27 @ 8PM

Cleveland’s No Exit new music ensemble reprises its homage to jazz great Eric Dolphy, a multi-instrumental reeds player who died in 1964, this week at the Bop Stop.

The group will be joined by special guests Bobby Selvaggio, Scott McKee and Dustin May, as they perform new arrangements by Selvaggio, Greg D’Alessio, Gunnar Owen Hirthe and Andrew Rindfleisch, as well as original pieces by members of No Exit that pay tribute to Dolphy’s music, which demonstrated a wide range, from free jazz leanings to more traditional bebop stylings.

It’s free with a suggested donation of $10.

no-exit-presents-a-tribute-to-jazz-luminary-eric-dolphy

no-exit-presents-homage-to-eric-dolphy-bop-stop

Post categories: