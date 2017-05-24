NewCelle + 1 at Artists Archives Showcases Collective & Solo Work of Four Artists

Thu 25 @ 5:30-8:00PM

NewCelle + 1, the summer show at the Artists Archives of the Western Reserve, features collaborative drawings of by four artists: Archived artist Bea Mitchell, John Jackson, Ed Mieczkowski and Achala Wali. Led by op artist Mieczkowski, the group formed in 1998 with the stated goal of “revitalizing drawing in the light of the coming new Millennium.”

The work was produced over four subsequent years, unhampered by the “Y2K” panic. It drew on the Surrealists’ well-known “automatic drawing” concept, with members of the group passing a piece between the other members, with each adding another line with the aim of creating work produced by a “shared mind.” The work adhered to a variety of rigidly set rules.

NewCelle will include both those communal works and work done by each artist individually. A public reception takes place Thu 5/25 @ 5:30-8pm; the show runs through Sat 7/8.

