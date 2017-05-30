New Akron Art Museum Show Focuses on Artists’ Serial Works

Fri 6/2 @ 7:30PM

Sometimes a work of art says all it needs to say on its own. But sometimes an individual work fits into a larger scheme or idea an artist is working with. Serial Intent, which opens this week at the Akron Art Museum, features works intended to be looked at as part of a series.

“Serial Intent highlights major serial artworks in the Akron Art Museum collection that can usually only be shown with one or two examples at a time,” says assistant curator Elizabeth Carney. “By focusing the exhibition on the serial format as an artist’s tool, we invite viewers to delve deeper into central ideas developed over multiple different but related images.”

Among the more than two dozen artists are well-known names such as Andy Warhol, Robert Indiana, Richard Misrach, William Kentridge, Jacob Lawrence, Robert Rauschenberg. Jennifer Bartlett, Nam June Paik and Lorna Simpson (whose work is pictured), as well as northeast Ohio artists Michael Loderstedt and Craig Lucas.

The exhibition opens with a summer kickoff party Fri 6/2, with gallery talks, meet-and-greets with artists, live music and hands-on activities such as the chance to create your own serial artwork. It’s free and open to all.

akronartmuseum

Post categories: