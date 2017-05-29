Nature is Intoxicating (You Can Say That Again) at Holden Arboretum Wine Tastings

Sat 6/3 @ 5-7:30PM

If it weren’t for plants, you wouldn’t have any of that wine, beer and other good stuff, you ever think of that, dammit? Show some respect at the Bouquets Wine Tasting, the popular annual fundraiser wine tasting and food pairing at the Holden Arboretum.

The soiree grants 12 tickets to partake of 60 wines, with a bottle to take home, as well as a commemorative glass. Arboretum gardens will be open to admirers, and local restaurants from the Kirtland City Tavern to Betty’s Bomb Ass Burgers will be getting in on the act.

It costs $90 for general public; $35 for designated drivers.

[Written by Charles Cassady]

