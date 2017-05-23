Moxies EP Release Highlights Platform Concert Series at Lake Affect Building

Sat 5/27 @ 8PM

The highlight of this month’s Platform Concert Series at the Lake Affect Building is the release of the latest EP Pink by Cleveland’s rootsy, blues-infused pop/rockers the Moxies, who bring a throwback, good old rock & roll sensibility to their music and performances.

They’ll be part of an evening that also features sets by Trios and Johnny in the Grave and an art installation by Kalman & Pabst Photo Group, plus food and Platform beers available for purchase. And if the weather is cooperating, it will mark the reopening of the outdoor beer garden. Tickets are $12; it’s a 21 and over event.

