The May Show Is Back at the Gallery at Lakeland for the 8th Year

The old May Show at the Cleveland Museum of Art may be long gone, missed by some and unlamented by others. But the May Show at the Gallery at Lakeland Community College goes on.

Now in its 8th year, the juried exhibition features 93 works by 75 artists, chosen from 520 pieces submitted by 222 artists from the region. Media include oil, encaustic, watercolors, ceramics, sculpture, photography, prints, fiber, mixed media and more

The show opened 5/18 and runs through 7/14. The artist reception and awards ceremony takes place Thu 5/25 with awards @ 7pm and a reception following that includes a performance by the FAC-PAC, featuring Lakeland faculty members Dr. Bob Brown on piano, Dr. Stephen Stanziano on bass, Dave Sterner on tenor sax, and John Stebal on drums. It’s free and open to the public.

Gallery hours are Monday through Friday 9am-9pm; and Saturday and Sunday 9am-5pm.

