LGBT Writing Collective Hosts Reading of Capote’s ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’ at Euclid Tavern

Wed 5/31 @ 5:30-9PM

Tonight, as part of its week-long Pride celebration, Pride in the CLE joins with the LGBT Shades of Ink Writing Collective to present a public reading of the 1958 novel Breakfast at Tiffany’s, written by gay author Truman Capote, and best known from the 1961 film starring Audrey Hepburn as Holly Golightly. And while many women have claimed to be his model for the character, some have suggested that the country girl turned New York social butterfly was in fact Capote himself.

The reading will take place at the Happy Dog at the Euclid Tavern, and anyone in attendance who would like to will get a turn to read.

