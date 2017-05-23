LEGO Bricks Offer Another Way to Connect With Nature at the Cleveland Botanical Garden

Sat 5/27-Sun 8/27

The Hershey Children’s Garden at the Cleveland Botanical Garden offers a variety of ways for kids to explore animal and plant life and develop an awareness of why caring for the environment matters.

But this summer the Cleveland Botanic Garden will offer yet another way for children to engage with nature in its Nature Connects: Art with LEGO Bricks exhibit opening this week and running through the end of summer. It feature 13 sculptures created with nearly 500,000 LEGO bricks, built by New York City artist Sean Kenney. They’ll be located at different spots around the outdoor gardens and indoor building, offering visitors a fun opportunity to discover them.

Nature Connects will also feature LEGO sculptures created by Clevelanders, hands-on activities including build-your-own-sculpture at the stay-and-play LEGO station, and a live insect scavenger hunt.

Nature Connects is included with CBH admission: $12 for adults, $8 for kids 3-12 and free for kids 2 and under.

cbgarden/nature-connects

Post categories: