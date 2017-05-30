Hip Hop Violinist Humble G Tha Fiddla Plays at the Akron Civic Theater

Sat 6/3 @ 8PM

Humble G Tha Fiddla, aka Myles Alexander Keaton Smith, has made a name for himself in northeast Ohio with his genre-bending performances on the violin, as well as his outreach to other young African-Americans. With some classical background, as well as a love of hip hop, he blends the two into something kids can relate to. He has performed his unique music at various types of events around the area while trying to inspire kids to make something positive of their lives.

He’ll be performing at the Akron Civic Theatre’s Club @ the Civic series on a double bill with New Jersey-based recording artist Floco Torres. The shows are performed in an intimate cabaret setting with both artists and audience on the stage of the theater. Tickets are $17.50.

humblegthafiddla

akroncivic

