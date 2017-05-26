Hessler Street Fair Better Than Ever, Despite Twists and Turns and a New Weekend

Sat 6/3 & Sun 6/4 @ 11AM-dusk

What with all the obstacles Hessler Street Fair organizers have faced over the years — parking problems, a mid-1970s Neighborhood Association rescue from the wrecking ball, and even a hiatus or two — one would think they should change its name to Hassler Street Fair.

But any fête with a 48-year history that has sweetened with age deserves better. Indeed, the later date allows for better weather, though the fair takes place rain or shine, and increased parking.

Dozens of food and assorted vendors, Harmony Park for kids with its big shady tree off Hessler Court, and live jazz, funk, big brass and, of course, Carlos Jones & the P.L.U.S. Band make for a cool scene.

Admission is free.

hesslerstreetfair

[Written by Lucy McKernan]

