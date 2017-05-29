It’s Hep to Be Square with Swing Dance at PlayhouseSquare

Tues 6/6 @ 6-9PM

Yo, listen up!

The name Balboa may conjure thoughts of Sylvester Stallone’s character from the boxing film Rocky, but it’s also a form of swing dance.

Though Rocky’s character and Balboa dance have lots in common — like fast swinging, quick stepping and an intuitive sense of your partner’s next move — in order to become the next Balboa champ of any sorts, head to Playhouse Square for free dance lessons from international Balboa champ and Get Hep Swing studio owner Valerie Salstrom and Viva Dance.

Salstrom, who also happens to be an American lindy hop and national jitterbug champ, instructs for the first half hour. Participants may then jab and put-down the night until 9:30 to the sounds of live music by TrueNorth Big Band.

It’s an all-levels, free event which repeats the next five weeks.

[Written by Lucy McKernan]

