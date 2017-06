Wed 5/31 @ 8PM

German guitarist/composer Ottmar Liebart, now 58, formed the initial lineup of his band Luna Negra in the late 1980s and released his first album, Marita: Shadows and Storms, in 1989.

Since then, he’s released more than two dozen albums and become a noted figure in that corner of the jazz scene dubbed New Age, with its evocative mood music. Liebert & Luna Negra will be setting the mood at the Kent Stage. Tickets are $25.

thekentstage

ottmarliebert

Post categories: