Goldhorn Brewery Hosts Open Turntable Tuesdays

Tue 6/6 @ 6-9PM

Goldhorn Brewery, the microbrewery in the Superior/St. Clair neighborhood that opened last summer, just started a new thing: an open mic-style even called Open Turntable Tuesdays. Bring your own vinyl to spin your favorite tracks on the house turntables. Host DJ Kris Koch will start signing up participants at 5:30pm; spinning starts at 6. Each spinner gets a 20-minute slot to play 3-5 tunes; there will be a mic if the guest DJ wants to talk about the tracks.

The idea was the brainchild of local open mic maven Brent Kirby who books live music for Goldhorn. Casting around for a Tuesday event, he thought about the resurgence of vinyl

“One of my favorite things to do is to listen to tunes and share with my friends about it,” he says. “I want to create an atmosphere where people could do exactly that. Bring their favorite records, talk about them, play them for each other and listen, further connect the vinyl community, drink really great beer and eat outstanding food.”

The evenings are sponsored by two of the areas biggest supporters of vinyl: the Northeast Ohio Vinyl Club and Gotta Groove Records.

goldhornbrewery

Post categories: