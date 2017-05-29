Give Up on Carmen Sandiego and Waldo and Find Out Where the Writers Are at the Bop Stop

Fri 6/2 @ 6-10PM

The first-ever Lit Jam is not something to put on library toast, but rather is a component of Where the Writers Are, a fundraiser being held at the Bop Stop in the Ohio City/Hingetown neighborhood, on behalf of the good work being done by Literary Cleveland.

A trio of guests — Catherine Wing, Daniel Gray-Kontar and Christine Howey — who between them cover the realms of journalism, dramaturgy, criticism, rap/hip-hop spoken-word, and, most of all, poetry, will recite, backed by the music of the Matt Segall Quartet.

There will also be raffle prizes, food and “celebrity writers-for-hire” (which, we are sure, is less ominous than it sounds). Admission/participation is a tax-deductible $45.

[Written by Charles Cassady]

